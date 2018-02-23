Lockdown Lifted at Sunnyvale ISD Schools

A lockdown that was placed for schools in Sunnyvale ISD has been lifted, officials say, following a lockdown Friday morning after a threat on social media, school officials said. There was no confirmation that the threat is real, officials said.

Law enforcement officials were present on all campuses "to ensure the safety of our students, which is our top priority," school officials said in a statement.



Dallas County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Sunnyvale High School about 10:45 a.m.



“The threat does not specifically mention the district students or schools but the administration is taking every precaution to ensure student safety,” the school said on Twitter.

