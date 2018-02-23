Lockdown Lifted at Sunnyvale ISD Schools - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW

Lockdown Lifted at Sunnyvale ISD Schools

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 5 hours ago | Updated 3 hours ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		13141037
    2
    Canada    		108927
    3
    Germany    		137626
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Lockdown Lifted at Sunnyvale ISD Schools
    NBC 5 News
    Sunnyvale High School

    A lockdown that was placed for schools in Sunnyvale ISD has been lifted, officials say, following a lockdown Friday morning after a threat on social media, school officials said. There was no confirmation that the threat is real, officials said.

    Law enforcement officials were present on all campuses "to ensure the safety of our students, which is our top priority," school officials said in a statement.

    Dallas County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Sunnyvale High School about 10:45 a.m.

    “The threat does not specifically mention the district students or schools but the administration is taking every precaution to ensure student safety,” the school said on Twitter.

    “Please know our students’ safety is our top priority,” the school said in a tweet.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices