A Wylie student was hired full-time after succeeding in an internship between the school and the city, the district said in a Facebook post Thursday.

Zack Taylor was an intern through his school's Transitions to Life program where he was extended and hired for one of six seasonal summer mower positions. Now he's heard even more good news -- he's been hired on as a full-time Parks Department maintenance worker starting Monday.

“Zack is a valued team member who goes out into the field and performs daily duties the same as his coworkers. Zack has proven himself to be counted on and carry his own weight while out working," the Facebook post said.

Taylor’s duties have included mowing, edging, repairing signs and picking up litter, the post said.

“The Transitions program has not only helped Zack but it has helped all of us that work with Zack become more patient and truly understanding of life’s difficulties. It’s exciting to see the difference from his first day to today. He has truly become a great employee and coworker for everyone in the Parks Department.“