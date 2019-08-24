State Trooper Dies 5 Months After Being Shot in Line of Duty - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
State Trooper Dies 5 Months After Being Shot in Line of Duty

Published 2 hours ago

    Texas Department of Public Safety
    State Trooper Moises Sanchez

    A Texas state trooper died Saturday, nearly five months after he was shot in the line of duty, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

    Sanchez, 49, was shot April 6 in Edinburg after a driver involved in a crash fled the scene and Sanchez gave chase, Texas DPS said. The driver of the vehicle that left the scene later shot Sanchez.

    "Today is an extremely difficult day for Texas, as we have lost one of our finest, Trooper Moises Sanchez," DPS Director Steven McCraw said. "Trooper Sanchez demonstrated great strength and bravery as a Texas Trooper, and we will honor his selfless service and sacrifice forever. Our DPS family is deeply saddened by his passing, and we're asking for continued prayers and support for Trooper Sanchez's wife and three children as well as his countless friends and colleagues during this difficult time."

    Texas DPS said Sanchez and his family received support from community members, law enforcement partners and hospital staff.

