The State Fair of Texas welcomed more than 2.5 million fairgoers through the gates this year, according to a report from the State Fair about an hour before closing on Sunday.

The 2019 State Fair of Texas came to a close on Sunday, and attendance this year was significantly higher than last year. In 2018, record-breaking rains had a significant impact on fair attendance, with roughly 2 million people attending the fair in 2018.

For the fair's 133rd year, the theme was "Celebrating Texas Creativity." According to the State Fair, the annual event brought people from all walks of life together, from iconic State Fair traditions to new innovative additions.

"We are grateful to continue the great tradition of celebrating all things Texan while bringing friends and family throughout the state, nation, and world together to create lifelong memories," Mitchell Glieber, State Fair of Texas president, said. "As the 2019 exhibition comes to a close, we thank everyone who helped make this year's Fair a success, enabling us to give back to Fair Park, the surrounding communities, and award college scholarships to students from throughout the Lone Star State."

The State Fair of Texas thanks everyone who came out to the fair this year. The 2020 State Fair of Texas will run from Friday, September 25 through Sunday, October 18 in Fair Park.