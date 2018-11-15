Rainy Days Hit State Fair of Texas in Coupon Books, Sales Drop by Millions - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
State Fair of Texas

State Fair of Texas

Covering the massive State Fair of Texas

Rainy Days Hit State Fair of Texas in Coupon Books, Sales Drop by Millions

This year’s payment from the fair to the city will be significantly lower this year than past years because of the precipitation, official says

By Corbett Smith - The Dallas Morning News

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Raw: Big Tex Dismantled Wednesday in Fair Park

    Crews dismantled Big Tex from his podium at Fair Park Wednesday morning despite heavy rain. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018)

    After record-setting rains, the State Fair of Texas’ coupon sales this year were predictably gloomy: a drop of nearly $9 million versus last year’s totals.

    The complete picture of the fair’s revenues and expenses won’t be released until April, but the fair on Wednesday released the coupon-sales figures — which make up the lion’s share of the fair’s overall revenue. Coupons — used for food, drinks and rides — accounted for $45.3 million in revenue in 2018, down from 2017’s $54.2 million and 2016’s all-time high of $56 million.

    Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices