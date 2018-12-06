Southwest Plane Rolls Off End of Runway at California Airport - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Southwest Plane Rolls Off End of Runway at California Airport

By City News Service and Staff Reports

Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    A Southwest Airlines plane arriving at Hollywood Burbank Airport from Oakland rolled off the end of the runway Dec. 6, 2018.

    A Southwest Airlines plane rolled off the end of a runway while landing at Hollywood Burbank Airport from Oakland Thursday morning.

    Southwest Airlines Flight 278 rolled off the end of Runway 8 while landing at Hollywood Burbank Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

    No injuries were immediately reported among the 117 people on board.

    The plane was stopped by the Engineered Material Arresting System, designed to stop an aircraft that goes off the end of a runway.

    Emergency slides were deployed for evacuation of the passengers.

    The plane landed during a heavy rain downpour.

    Southwest encouraged passengers traveling through Burbank Thursday to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport.

    Copyright City News Service
