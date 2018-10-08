Southlake PD Looking for Man Stealing from Lowe's

The Southlake Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly stole from a Lowe's store two times within days of each other, Monday, September 8, 2018.

Security camera footage shows the walking into the Lowe's on September 7 at around 6:30 p.m. and then again on September 10 at around 11:30 a.m. It appears the man wore the same outfit on both days.

Police describe the man as a Hispanic male, about 25-35 years-old, about 5'9" and has a chin beard. He was seen wearing an olive shirt, khaki or olive shorts and a black hat on both occasions.

He reportedly stole DeWalt tools from the store. Southlake police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man and to contact the department's crime analyst at 817-748-8915 if anyone has any information. Anonymous messages can also be sent through Facebook and Twitter.

