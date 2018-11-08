Southlake police are looking for George Oliver Jr. in connection with a theft a Home Depot, Oct. 28.

Southlake police are searching for a man accused of stealing $4,000 worth of electrical wiring from Home Depot last month.

Investigators said George Oliver Jr. went into the Home Depot store at 300 South Village Center on Oct. 28 and got a printed quote for 108 units of 12/3 electrical wire.

Oliver left the store but later returned with another person who presented the quote as a paid order to an employee. The employee was then asked to begin loading up the wire -- which he did.

With one pallet of wiring already loaded on the truck, a black 2008 Chevrolet Silverado with Texas license plate GGY 5431, a store manager walked over to confirm the receipt. That's when police said Oliver and his accomplice jumped into the truck and sped away.

Police said Oliver is believed to have been selling stolen goods on Facebook and has a business in the Alliance area of North Fort Worth.

A felony warrant for theft of property has been signed for Oliver's arrest. His accomplice has not been named. Police said Oliver has other outstanding warrants in North Richland Hills, Fort Worth and Keller.

Anyone with information on Oliver's whereabouts is asked to contact the Southlake Department of Public Safety on Facebook, Twitter, or by phone at 817-748-8915. Tips can also be emailed to analyst Diana Smith at dsmith@ci.southlake.tx.us.