SomethingGood: First Harvest at Long-Awaited Community Farm

Dreams are becoming reality as the first harvest is underway at a community garden along the Trinity River in Fort Worth called Opal's Farm.

The first harvest saw a yield of squash and radishes with some being sold to farm-to-table restaurants.

"The other portion goes to the neighborhood -– a farmer’s market here for United Riverside particularly," Farm manager Gregory Joel said.

Some of the vegetables will also be donated to a Fort Worth food pantry.

"They have no access to fresh produce here –- mostly it’s convenience stores and dollar stores that have highly processed foods," Joel said.

The garden, which was named after community cornerstone Opal Lee, saw a number of setbacks -– both financial and weather-related since planting in February.

But, Joel said even the wet weather that caused a setback was a blessing.

"All this rain has really made everything pop," he said. "We know we’ve overcome all our setbacks and we’ve had a wonderful network of people to help. We didn’t do this alone."

Preparations are now beginning for the fall planting season to keep seasonal harvests going.