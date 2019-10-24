#SomethingGood: Coppell Football Cheer on Band at Competition - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
#SomethingGood: Coppell Football Cheer on Band at Competition

By Ben Russell

Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 40 minutes ago

    Coppell Football Team Cheers on Band

    You expect to see the high school marching band in the stands, and on the field, supporting the players on the football team.

    But the players on the Coppell High School football team returned the favor recently.

    The Coppell Cowboys' varsity players were in the stands last week to cheer on both the junior varsity and varsity bands during a competition at Tommy Stanridge Stadium in the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD.

    And the bands did not disappoint - both finished the UIL Region 31 marching contest by earning 1st Division ratings in the competition.

