"If you don’t use it, you’ll lose it," as the old saying goes.

Coila Stevens, 92, has taken that saying to heart.

"As a child it was tap, and ballet, and character and then in college it was modern. So, I've done about all of it," Stevens said.

Stevens is crediting her long life to her love of dance and she says she has no plans of slowing down.

Twice a week, she dances at Presbyterian Village North, a senior living community in Dallas. The facility she dances at told us Stevens danced for 30 years.

She took a break from dancing to eventually raise a family and then picked up the good habit with dancing in her 60s when she signed up for the clogging classes at a facility in Indianapolis. She joined two clogging groups. They volunteered to clog dance at the Indiana State Fair every day for two weeks, and they also did two trips to Europe.

Clogging is her favorite style of dancing and she did it for 20 years. When she moved to Texas, she signed up for dance classes with the Syncopated Ladies at the Denton Senior Center. While living in Denton, Stevens also participated in the Rogues and Ranch dance classes for 10 years.

"You've got to keep moving and too many of my friends don't move. Which I get upset with them because they don't move,” Stevens said.