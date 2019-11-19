SomethingGood: Silver Pride Helping Older Adults in LGBT Community

A Dallas-based non-profit is doing something good for older adults in the LGBT community. The organization is called the Silver Pride Project and the group supports and addresses the specific needs of the aging generation in the LGBT community. Recently, they worked with a group in Dallas at an event to decrease social isolation and advocate to improve their lives.

Organizers with the non-profit said studies show, social isolation can be as bad for your health as hypertension or diabetes. This group is hoping to reshape all of that. They even host a monthly, no cost dinner and dance encouraging social interaction and group discussions.

There are meet ups every Monday and Tuesday at Oak Lawn and Grauwyler Libraries, providing these people with a positive and safe space to get together.