Senior living residents at Harbour Chase of the Park Cities in Dallas hoping to put smiles of the faces of children at Texas Scottish Rite Hospital with donations.

You’ve heard it takes a village to raise a child. That can’t be truer for children who are being treated at Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children in Dallas. Many of those children received nice surprises all thanks to donations from the young at heart.

Residents living at the HarbourChase of the Park Cities senior living community in Dallas heard the story of their concierge Annette Alvarez. Alvarez was cared for at Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children when she was born at less than two pounds. Alvarez credits the hospital with saving her life, as stated in a news release provided by the hospital:

"Words can't express how much love and appreciation I have for Scottish Rite Hospital and the care I received when I was a child," Alvarez said. "My mom didn’t have the funds to take care of my treatments when I was in the hospital, but luckily their financial assistance program paid the entire bill. I know exactly what the children and teens at the hospital are going through. That's why I am elated to have the opportunity to donate toys and other items that will put smiles on their faces during a difficult time."

After hearing that, the community has collected various items, including card games, mini Lego kits, small stuffed animals, craft packets, and activity books to help reduce the children’s anxiety and provide a distraction while they are at the hospital.

