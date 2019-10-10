#SomethingGood: North Texas High School Athletes Stand Up to Fight Childhood Cancer - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
#SomethingGood: North Texas High School Athletes Stand Up to Fight Childhood Cancer

Students were challenged to "shine bright" in their community by serving

By Evan Anderson

Published 2 hours ago

    Athletes at Boles High School in Quinlan are taking their talents beyond the field and giving back to children in their community. (Published Oct. 10, 2019)

    Athletes at a North Texas high school are taking their talents beyond the field and giving back to children in their community, and it’s something good.

    The varsity football and volleyball teams at Boles High School in Quinlan wanted to honor children fighting the battle against childhood cancer.

    The athletes surprised four very deserving kids with a goodie basket filled with Boles High spirit to make them feel special. Landrie Lay, Zachary Madden, Jordan Reeves and Alyssa Daggs were all surprised by the Boles athletes.

    The high school’s theme this year: "where lights shine bright." Students were challenged to "shine bright" in their community by serving.

    Jill Thomason, the principal at Boles High, says what these athletes experienced goes well beyond what can be taught in the classroom. They saw faces of hope, strength and courage, and they saw a fight in these kids that is truly inspiring.

    Money was also raised for St. Jude’s Caps For Kids Foundation.

