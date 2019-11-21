SomethingGood: 2-Year-Old Celebrates Milestone

#SomethingGood: 'Good Day' as 2-Year-Old Celebrates Milestone - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Wake Up to #SomethingGood

#SomethingGood: 'Good Day' as 2-Year-Old Celebrates Milestone

By Evan Anderson

Published 31 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

    Seeing your child develop at a different pace than others can be alarming. But, a North Texas family who has a child with developmental delays is celebrating every milestone, and it’s Something Good.

    2-year-old Michael Hernandez has had what’s called gross motor skill delay since he was a baby. By the time he was 9 months old, he still couldn’t sit, roll, or stand up.

    His mother, Angela Hernandez says after several months of physical therapy he finally started walking, and just a few days ago, they took him to play a little golf.

    His parents were surprised at how well he held the club, turned around into position like a real pro, and then sent the ball right in the hole.

    Mike’s mother told us, "It was a good, day. Indeed."

    Keep pushing forward, Mike!

