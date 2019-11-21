SomethingGood: 2-Year-Old Celebrates Milestone

Seeing your child develop at a different pace than others can be alarming. But, a North Texas family who has a child with developmental delays is celebrating every milestone, and it’s Something Good. (Published 28 minutes ago)

Seeing your child develop at a different pace than others can be alarming. But, a North Texas family who has a child with developmental delays is celebrating every milestone, and it’s Something Good.

2-year-old Michael Hernandez has had what’s called gross motor skill delay since he was a baby. By the time he was 9 months old, he still couldn’t sit, roll, or stand up.

His mother, Angela Hernandez says after several months of physical therapy he finally started walking, and just a few days ago, they took him to play a little golf.

His parents were surprised at how well he held the club, turned around into position like a real pro, and then sent the ball right in the hole.

Trapped Hong Kong Protesters Rappel Down Hoses to Escape

Harrowing footage shows protesters trapped inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University rappelling down hoses to escape a police siege. About 100 anti-government protesters remain inside the university on a third day of clashes between protesters and police. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019)

Mike’s mother told us, "It was a good, day. Indeed."

Keep pushing forward, Mike!