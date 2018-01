The Dallas Fire Department was called to Reunion Tower early Monday morning after cardboard canisters used to shoot off fireworks caught fire. (Published Monday, Jan. 1, 2018)

The Dallas Fire Department was called to Reunion Tower early Monday morning after cardboard canisters used to shoot off fireworks caught fire.

Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the top of Reunion Tower.

At one time, more than 15 fire units were on scene of the one alarm fire.

Our photojournalist on scene could see people on top of the ball near the fire, extinguishing the flames.

Investigators say there was no harm done to the building.