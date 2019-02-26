6-Year-Old Cancer Fighter Becomes Honorary Texas Ranger

A 6-year-old cancer fighter is now an honorary Texas Ranger. Abigail Arias of Freeport joined lawmakers and law enforcement at the state capitol in Austin on Monday. (Published 2 hours ago)

A 6-year-old cancer fighter is now an honorary Texas Ranger.

Abigail Arias of Freeport joined lawmakers and law enforcement at the state capitol in Austin on Monday.

Lawmakers voted unanimously to pass a resolution naming Abigail an honorary Texas Ranger. She received an official badge and cowboy hat.

Abigail is battling a rare form of cancer called Wilms tumor. Her family told local media there is no cure so they are trying to enjoy life's moments.

S. Carolina Pediatrician Stops Taking Unvaccinated Patients

A South Carolina pediatrics office is turning away unvaccinated patients, citing the health and safety of other immunocompromised children who are in danger of catching contagious diseases in the waiting room. Parents say their choices for their unvaccinated children are shrinking. (Published 4 hours ago)

Last month, Abigail achieved her dream of becoming a police officer with the Freeport Police Department. She took an oath vowing to fight the bad guys in her body.

On Monday, lawmakers paused business for her swearing-in ceremony and then surprised Abigail outside. She took a patrol horse for a ride and showed off her new pink custom cowboy boots.