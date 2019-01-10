Sini Mathews' Bond Reduction Hearing Scheduled for Friday Morning - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Sini Mathews' Bond Reduction Hearing Scheduled for Friday Morning

Mother's child endangerment trial will be rescheduled

Published 11 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Sini Mathews' Bond Reduction Hearing Scheduled for Friday Morning
    Sini Mathews (file photo)

    A bond reduction hearing for Sini Mathews, the mother of a 3-year-old Richardson girl found dead in a culvert in October 2017, has been scheduled for Friday morning, according to KRLD's LP Philips.

    Mathews' bond is currently set at $250,000 for a charge of child abandonment/endangerment. Mathews is accused of leaving her toddler daughter Sherin Mathews home alone while she, her husband Wesley and their 4-year-old daughter went to dinner the night before she was reported missing.

    Mathews' trial on the charge was set to begin Monday but was postponed after new prosecutors in the Dallas County District Attorney's Office were assigned to the case.

    A new trial date has not yet been set.

    Lessie Brown, Believed to Be Oldest American, Dies at 114

    [NATL] Lessie Brown, Believed to Be Oldest American, Dies at 114

    Lessie Brown of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, died at the age of 114, according to family members. Brown was believed to be the oldest person living in the United States.

    (Published Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices