A bond reduction hearing for Sini Mathews, the mother of a 3-year-old Richardson girl found dead in a culvert in October 2017, has been scheduled for Friday morning, according to KRLD's LP Philips.

Mathews' bond is currently set at $250,000 for a charge of child abandonment/endangerment. Mathews is accused of leaving her toddler daughter Sherin Mathews home alone while she, her husband Wesley and their 4-year-old daughter went to dinner the night before she was reported missing.

Mathews' trial on the charge was set to begin Monday but was postponed after new prosecutors in the Dallas County District Attorney's Office were assigned to the case.

A new trial date has not yet been set.

