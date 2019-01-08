The upcoming trial for Sini Mathews, the mother of a 3-year-old Richardson girl found dead in a culvert in October 2017, has been postponed and will be rescheduled, according to the Dallas County District Attorney's Office.

Sini Mathews' trial was set to begin Monday, however new prosecutors in the Dallas County District Attorney's Office are being assigned to the case and the trial start date is being moved. A new trial date has not yet been set.

Sini Mathews was charged with endangerment for leaving her toddler daughter Sherin Mathews home alone while she, her husband Wesley and their 4-year-old daughter went to dinner the night before she was reported missing.

The couple returned home and the toddler was reportedly unharmed. However, the next morning her father Wesley reported her missing. Her body was found near the family’s home two weeks later.

Man Caught Licking Doorbell on Home Security System

A man in Salinas, CA was caught on a home security system licking the homeowner's doorbell. Police identified the man, Roberto Daniel Arroyo, and said he returned to the residence later, urinating in front of the house and stealing extension cords. Police say Arroyo remains at large. (Published 52 minutes ago)

Wesley Mathews originally told police his daughter Sherin disappeared while being punished -- he said she was forced to stand outside by a tree at 3 a.m. for not drinking her milk. A day after her body was found, Mathews told police a different story and said that his daughter choked to death after he "physically assisted" her in drinking her milk and that he dumped her body in the culvert and intended to eventually retrieve her and bury her.

Wesley is charged with capital murder in her death. His trial is set for May.