Silver Alert for Missing 82-Year-Old Dallas Man

A Silver Alert has been issued Friday morning for a missing 82-year-old Dallas man who police say has a cognitive impairment.

According to police, John Perricone was last seen 11 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard driving a silver, 2009 Chevrolet Impala (license plate HKN5774). Perricone has gray hair and brown eyes. He is 5'09" tall and weighs about 140 pounds.



Authorities said Perricone's disappearance poses a threat to his own health and safety.

Anyone with information that can help find Perricone is asked to contact police at 214-671-4268.

