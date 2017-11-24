Silver Alert for Missing 82-Year-Old Dallas Man - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Silver Alert for Missing 82-Year-Old Dallas Man

    A Silver Alert has been issued Friday morning for a missing 82-year-old Dallas man who police say has a cognitive impairment.

    According to police, John Perricone was last seen 11 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard driving a silver, 2009 Chevrolet Impala (license plate HKN5774). Perricone has gray hair and brown eyes. He is 5'09" tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

    Authorities said Perricone's disappearance poses a threat to his own health and safety.

    Anyone with information that can help find Perricone is asked to contact police at 214-671-4268.

