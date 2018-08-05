Silver Alert Continues for Dallas Man with Dementia - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Silver Alert Continues for Dallas Man with Dementia

Roy Lee Cook was last seen at 3 a.m. on August 2nd in Dallas

Published at 1:24 PM CDT on Aug 5, 2018

    A Silver Alert continues for a Dallas man missing since early Thursday morning.

    Dallas police and family members are searching for Roy Lee Cook, 70, of Dallas who has dementia. He was last seen at his home in the 800 block of Lawton Drive at about 3 a.m. Thursday, August 2. He is believed to have left his home on foot.

    Cook is described as being five feet, eleven inches tall and weighs 125 pounds with gray and brown hair with brown eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, red/white or red/white/black pajama pants and no shoes.

    If you have seen Cook or have information on his whereabouts, call 911 or the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.

