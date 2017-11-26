Officer-Involved Shooting at Parks Mall: Police

Arlington police said they are investigating an officer involved shooting at the Parks Mall in Arlington. Reports of the shooting started a little after 4:30 p.m.

Arlington police confirm there was a shooting at the mall, located on Interstate 20 and Cooper Street. They said one suspect is down and there are no others outstanding.

Police said this is an officer-involved shooting related to an offense. The Parks Mall is now closed and police are asking people to avoid the area while mall security evacuates the mall.

We have a crew on the way to the mall to be briefed by police and will update this story with the latest information.

