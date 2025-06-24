DFW passengers from Doha learn of missile strike after landing

News of an attack in Qatar came as a shock to people arriving in North Texas from Doha on Monday evening.

Most arriving on Qatar Airways Flight 729, a 16‑hour nonstop flight from Hamad International Airport (DOH), were unaware that Iran had launched missiles toward a U.S. military base in Doha.

Passengers were only a few hours into the trip from DOH to DFW Airport when the attack began.

“Then we are lucky. Oh, thank God,” said Lavanya Thiyyari of Frisco, after she landed at DFW Airport and was told about the missile launch.

The attack forced Qatar to temporarily suspend air traffic in its airspace.

NBC found similar stories among international arrivals at DFW Airport.

Indraneel Patil of Prosper was waiting for his parents, who were catching a connecting flight from India in Doha. He said he was worried his parents might get stuck in Qatar.

“They would be really stranded and no one to take care of them there,” said Patil.

Shabbir Khamdalia and fellow members of Irving‑based Anjuman Najmi Church were waiting on a guest arriving from Pakistan by way of Doha. They, too, were concerned their guest would not make it to the DFW.

“We started panicking, and then we went online checking the flight status on FlightAware,” said Khamdalia.

Airspace reopened in Qatar about three hours after it was shut down, but unwinding from delays may take days.

The unrest put things into perspective for passengers after a long flight from Doha to DFW.

“Better late than never,” said Khamdalia.

“We are very happy, very relieved. Thank God,” said Thiyyari.