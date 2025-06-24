Two Texas Tech police officers shot, suspect killed in overnight on-campus shooting

Two Texas Tech police officers were shot, and a suspect was killed during a shooting in a campus parking lot on Monday night.

According to the Texas Tech Police Department, the shooting took place in the 2700 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway shortly before 1 a.m.

Police said the incident began when Texas Tech police officers checked on a suspicious vehicle in a university parking lot on the north side of Jones AT&T Stadium.

During the interaction, the suspect produced a gun and began firing at officers, police said.

According to police, the suspect was shot during the incident and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the two Texas Tech police officers were also shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both officers were transported to an area hospital via emergency medical services

