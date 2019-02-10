Sheriff's Office Asks for Help Locating Missing North Texas Woman - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Sheriff's Office Asks for Help Locating Missing North Texas Woman

Brenda Lizbeth Montanez went missing Jan. 27

Published 39 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Sheriff's Office Asks for Help Locating Missing North Texas Woman
    Henderson County Sheriff's Office
    Twenty-five-year-old Brenda Lizbeth Montanez went missing Jan. 27 in Log Cabin, Texas.

    The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a North Texas woman who disappeared two weeks ago.

    The sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page Friday that 25-year-old Brenda Lizbeth Montanez went missing Jan. 27 in Log Cabin, Texas -- about 13 miles west of Athens.

    The case originated in Addison, but led police to Log Cabin, Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said.

    "We all want to see her quickly found, and I am hoping that once again the people of this County will answer the call and provide us with an information that could help in this all-out search," Hillhouse said.

    Montanez was last seen driving a maroon 2011, 4-door Mazda, according to the Facebook post.

    The Henderson County Sheriff's Office joined the search when her family ask for assistance locating her. The Addison and Log Cabin police departments, Henderson County District Attorney's Office and Texas Rangers are also searching for Montanez, Hillhouse said.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices