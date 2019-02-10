The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a North Texas woman who disappeared two weeks ago.

The sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page Friday that 25-year-old Brenda Lizbeth Montanez went missing Jan. 27 in Log Cabin, Texas -- about 13 miles west of Athens.

The case originated in Addison, but led police to Log Cabin, Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said.

"We all want to see her quickly found, and I am hoping that once again the people of this County will answer the call and provide us with an information that could help in this all-out search," Hillhouse said.

Montanez was last seen driving a maroon 2011, 4-door Mazda, according to the Facebook post.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office joined the search when her family ask for assistance locating her. The Addison and Log Cabin police departments, Henderson County District Attorney's Office and Texas Rangers are also searching for Montanez, Hillhouse said.