Cleburne Woman Assaulted, Wakes to Find Man Inside Her Home

The Cleburne Police Department is investigating the sexual assault of a 62-year-old woman who was attacked as she slept in her bedroom.

The crime occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 15 when the woman said she awoke to find a man in her bedroom.

The attacker is believed to be a white male in his mid-20s, between 5 foot 9 inches tall to 5 foot 11 inches tall, with a thin to medium build. The man was wearing dark clothing and a head covering.

Following the assault, the man ran from the woman's home on Starling Court to the south, toward nearby Cooke Elementary School.

Police did not say if the man was armed or how he entered the house.

Cleburne police are asking residents in the area who have outdoor cameras to review the footage from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. on June 15. Residents are encouraged to report any recent suspicious activity in the neighborhood and call 817-556-8820 or email Detective Colby.Burris@cleburne.net with information.