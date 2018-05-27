Several People Hurt After Boat Collision on Possum Kingdom Lake

A Texas Game Warden's boat patrols searches the area where a boater was reported missing on Lake Ray Hubbard on Saturday.

Two adults and one child were hospitalized on Sunday after two boats crashed into each other on Possum Kingdom Lake.

Texas Game Wardens said the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon near the Hog Bend area, south of D&D.

Investigators said one of the boats was larger than the other. The larger of the two had four adults on-board who were not hurt.

Three people were on-board the smaller boat, two adults and one 4-year-old child.

The child was flown to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth. The two adults were taken to a nearby hospital in Graham.

Game Wardens are now investigating to see if alcohol played a role in the crash.

