Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms are in the forecast for the next several days in North Texas.

Severe weather is not expected, but some of the rain will be heavy, and flooding is possible is some areas.

The rain and storms could have a significant impact on the Tuesday morning commute.

Many counties, including Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant, are under a Flood Watch through Wednesday evening, as rainfall totals of 1-4" are expected with locally higher amounts possible. The most likely area to get 4+ inches of rain will be east of DFW.

We will get a relative break in the rain through the first half of the day Thursday before another round of decent rain appears to be headed our way Thursday evening and into Friday.

Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

Rain chances increase Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances will linger into Thursday as well. Due to abundant moisture and lift, there will be a risk of flooding. The flooding will most likely be confined to low-lying and flood-prone areas, as well as small streams and creeks. Isolated instances of Flash Flooding will be possible.

Photo credit: NWS Fort Worth

Latest Video Forecast

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone app for iOS and Android!

Interactive Radar

SkyCams

Above: A view of Fort Worth from The Stayton at Museum Way. Below, Dallas from Lake Cliff Tower.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.