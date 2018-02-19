Several Days of Rain Ahead for North Texas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW
Weather Connection

Weather Connection

Several Days of Rain Ahead for North Texas

Severe weather is not expected, but rain will be heavy at times

Published at 6:50 PM CST on Feb 19, 2018 | Updated at 11:26 PM CST on Feb 19, 2018

Live Video from NBCDFW.com

Interactive Radar
Interactive Radar		S-Band Radar
NBC 5 S-Band		Dallas County Radar
Dallas County		Tarrant County Radar
Tarrant County
Collin County Radar
Collin County		Denton County Radar
Denton County		Ellis, Johnson County Radar
Ellis, Johnson Co.		Rainfall Totals
Rainfall Totals

S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts
Send Us a Photo/Video | Skycams

Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms are in the forecast for the next several days in North Texas.

Severe weather is not expected, but some of the rain will be heavy, and flooding is possible is some areas.

The rain and storms could have a significant impact on the Tuesday morning commute.

Many counties, including Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant, are under a Flood Watch through Wednesday evening, as rainfall totals of 1-4" are expected with locally higher amounts possible. The most likely area to get 4+ inches of rain will be east of DFW.

We will get a relative break in the rain through the first half of the day Thursday before another round of decent rain appears to be headed our way Thursday evening and into Friday.

Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

Rain chances increase Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances will linger into Thursday as well. Due to abundant moisture and lift, there will be a risk of flooding. The flooding will most likely be confined to low-lying and flood-prone areas, as well as small streams and creeks. Isolated instances of Flash Flooding will be possible.
Photo credit: NWS Fort Worth

Latest Video Forecast

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone app for iOS and Android!

Interactive Radar

SkyCams

Above: A view of Fort Worth from The Stayton at Museum Way. Below, Dallas from Lake Cliff Tower.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

  • Download the App

    Available for IOS and Android

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		119828
    2
    Germany    		106420
    3
    Canada    		85619
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices