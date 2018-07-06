Seniors Helping Seniors Do Handy Work in Plano

A group of retirees in Plano help other retirees who are unable to do handy work around the house. (Published 41 minutes ago)

Everybody could probably use some work around the house.

But for seniors who are physically unable, those jobs just build up.

That’s why a unique group of handymen (and handywomen) in Plano decided to lend a helping hand.

The group, “Plain-O Helpers,” was started in 2003. It’s based out of Custer Road First United Methodist Church but now has members in 12 churches across the Plano area.

Every Friday morning, about 30 volunteers meets in a conference room at First United Methodist, then breaks off into groups of two or three.

Each group does minor maintenance work at homes of seniors age 60 and up.

Friday, they made repairs at more than 30 homes, including nine new clients.

The work ranges from installing curtain rods, to repairing doorbells to plumbing work.

“Quite often they won’t have the means or they definitely don’t have the ability to do some of these things,” said volunteer Jeff Wacker.

There’s no costs for the work but the organization accepts donations to offset the cost of materials.

Fireworks Explosion Kills 24 in Mexico

An explosion at fireworks workshops in Tultepec, Mexico, has killed at least 19 people and injured at least 40. (Published Thursday, July 5, 2018)

Because demand is growing, Wacker said so is the need for more volunteers.

Click here for more information about Plain-O Helpers.