Search to Find Missing Transgender Woman

A family is pleading for help finding their sister. They say Pauline del Mundo is transgender and she disappeared while passing through DFW Airport. (Published 33 minutes ago)

They say she disappeared while passing through DFW Airport on a layover.

Pauline del Mundo is a transgender woman.

Her family says she's from Tampa and was on her way to Mexico, on September 14, when she disappeared.

Her sisters flew to Dallas to try to find her.

Both sisters say they're worried after reports of hate crimes against transgender women.

"right now, we are so desperate and we are so worried because we learned that there was some hate crimes perpetuated to transgenders," said Pauline's sister Yolanda del Mundo.

Airport police say they're working with family and Tampa police to find del Mundo.

If you see her, you are ask to call police.

She is naturalized American of Filipino descent. She's a certified nursing assistant for the federal government. Has long brown hair and brown eyes and stand 5-feet, 6-inches tall.

