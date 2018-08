A driver is still on the run after hitting and killing a woman crossing the street in her motorized wheelchair.

According to Dallas police, Carmen Carey, 56, was struck and killed while crossing an unmarked crosswalk on 9100 Forest Lane at 8:37 p.m. on Saturday.

Carey was struck by an unknown white vehicle that was traveling westbound on Forest Lane.

The driver fled the scene and failed to help the victim.

Honda Odyssey Tops Minivan Crash Test List

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has released new crash ratings for minivans. (Published Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018)

Carey was pronounced dead at the hospital and police are still searching for the driver.