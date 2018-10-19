San Antonio Approves $450 Million Alamo Redevelopment Project - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas

San Antonio Approves $450 Million Alamo Redevelopment Project

Published 22 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    San Antonio Approves $450 Million Alamo Redevelopment Project
    Frank Heinz
    'Victory or Death' letter returns to the Alamo

    The San Antonio City Council has approved a $450 million redevelopment plan for the Alamo, marking a new chapter for the city's nearly 300-year-old public square.

    The San Antonio Express-News reports that the council on Thursday voted in favor of the proposal, including controversial changes such as relocating the 1930s Cenotaph. The vote comes after months of debate by city officials and residents over elements of the redevelopment plan, such as road closures and leasing the plaza to the state.

    The council approved a 50-year lease that gives the Texas Land Office management and control of the plaza. Other changes include building a museum and enclosing the plaza with fences and barriers.

    Mayor Ron Nirenberg calls the decision "a turning point that finally gives the Alamo the reverent treatment it deserves."

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices