The San Antonio City Council has approved a $450 million redevelopment plan for the Alamo, marking a new chapter for the city's nearly 300-year-old public square.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that the council on Thursday voted in favor of the proposal, including controversial changes such as relocating the 1930s Cenotaph. The vote comes after months of debate by city officials and residents over elements of the redevelopment plan, such as road closures and leasing the plaza to the state.

The council approved a 50-year lease that gives the Texas Land Office management and control of the plaza. Other changes include building a museum and enclosing the plaza with fences and barriers.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg calls the decision "a turning point that finally gives the Alamo the reverent treatment it deserves."