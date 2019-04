Southbound Interstate 45 is closed at Lamar Street Thursday due to a rollover crash.

The crash, which occurred south of downtown at about 1:50 p.m., forced the closure of all southbound lanes while emergency responders work to free a trapped person.

Drivers are being diverted at Lamar Street.

The cause of the crash and when the roadway will reopen to traffic is unknown.

