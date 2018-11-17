Rollover Accident at 820 South

A rollover accident occurred late Saturday morning involving a jeep and another vehicle in Fort Worth.

At around 11:40 a.m. a major accident occurred at northbound East Loop 820 South at Sun Valley. Dispatch arrived about 15 minutes later.

Both drivers were transported to nearby hospitals, a female to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth and a male to Arlington Memorial. Other identifying information has not been released. Their conditions are also unknown at this time.

Both vehicles involved in the accident were towed and traffic returned to normal.

