Rollover Accident at 820 South - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Rollover Accident at 820 South

Published 39 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Rollover Accident at 820 South
    NBC 5 News
    A rollover accident occurred late Saturday morning involving a jeep and another vehicle in Fort Worth, Saturday, November 17, 2018.

    A rollover accident occurred late Saturday morning involving a jeep and another vehicle in Fort Worth.

    At around 11:40 a.m. a major accident occurred at northbound East Loop 820 South at Sun Valley. Dispatch arrived about 15 minutes later.

    Both drivers were transported to nearby hospitals, a female to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth and a male to Arlington Memorial. Other identifying information has not been released. Their conditions are also unknown at this time.

    Both vehicles involved in the accident were towed and traffic returned to normal.

    White Official Tells Black Woman He Belonged to Master Race

    [NATL] White Official Tells Black Woman He Belonged to Master Race

    Some Leavenworth County, Kansas, officials are calling for Commissioner Louis Klemp's resignation after he insulted a black woman who had just presented a land-use study to the commission. "I don't want you to think I am picking on you because we are part of the master race. You have a gap in your teeth. We are part of the master race, don't you forget that," Klemp said. 

    (Published Friday, Nov. 16, 2018)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices