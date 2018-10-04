Rockwall parents say the were kicked off a flight because of their autistic son, Thursday, October 4, 2018.

A Rockwall family is upset with American Airlines after they say they were kicked off a flight because of their autistic son.

Adam and Heather Halkuff have five boys under the age of 16 so preparing for a family vacation can be hectic.

Because their two youngest sons have autism, they took planning a step further.

“I first contacted American Airlines and I asked them if there was any programs or anything they can do for us because we’d be traveling with 5 boys 2 that had autism,” Adam Halkuff said.

On September 24, more than a week before their trip, 5-year-old Milo and 2-year-old Ollie went through a mock scenario at the airport, practicing the process of going through security and boarding a plane.

It was all so the real thing went off without a hitch.

It didn’t go as planned.

During boarding, the Halkuffs say Milo had a meltdown right before getting on the plane.

“All the passengers are walking by, they're very kind, they're like ‘You got this mom. Do you need any help’?” Heather Halkuff explained.

But she says the ticket agents for American Airlines weren't nearly as understanding.

“Right away she goes, 'He can't get on the flight...he's going to bother the other passengers and then he'll still be upset during the flight and we'll have to turn around and escort you off the plane'," Heather recalled.

The Halkuffs say they offered to split up. Adam would go back home with Milo. Heather would fly to Kansas City with the older kids.

But before they knew it, they say the entire family was brought back into the terminal.

“I’m thinking now that my older boys,” Heather said tearing up, “I don't want them to resent Milo ever that we can't do stuff.”

Now, instead of a vacation to visit family, the Halkuffs are back home making the best of the situation and wondering what could have happened if Milo had been given a chance.

“Don’t say ‘Oh, look at that autistic kid crying. He’s going to ruin this whole flight. Let’s not even let him on’,” she said.

American Airlines contacted the family Thursday.

In a statement, a spokesperson wrote:

“We are concerned to hear about this situation. Our team has reached out to the Halkuff family to gather more information about what transpired at Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW). The American Airlines team is committed to providing a safe and pleasant travel experience for all of our customers.

When it comes to autism, American is a strong advocate for children. Our team members work closely with various nonprofit groups to alleviate the stress these children and their families may experience while flying, including offering families the opportunity to take a test fight on the ground. This process — which includes role playing and realistic airport interactions — helps children grow accustomed to the experience of flight.”

Over the summer, American Airlines received a top score on their disability inclusion programs from the American Association of People with Disabilities.