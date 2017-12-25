Restaurants That'll Be Open on Christmas Day

If you don't want to cook or if you're travelling on Christmas Day, there are quite a few restaurants that'll be open.

The website, Offers.com, compiled a list of more than two dozen places to eat on the holiday. NBC 5 also added to this list.

Benihana – Restaurants will be open on Dec. 25. Reservations strongly encouraged.

Boston Market – Select locations will be open and serving a traditional plated meal on Christmas. The Christmas Menu includes hand-carved ham with two sides, a dinner roll and a slice of Apple Pie for $12.99, in addition to other meal options (see full Christmas Day menu)

Buca di Beppo – Open for lunch and dinner on Christmas Day, starting at 11 a.m. Regular menu will be served. Reservations strongly recommended.

Buffalo Wild Wings – Most locations will be open on Christmas. Check with your local location for hours.

Chuck E. Cheese's – Some locations will be open on Christmas day from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Check your local franchise for its hours. Not all will be open.

Denny’s – Denny’s promise to be open 24 hours, 365 days a year extends to Christmas. It will be serving up its regular menu on Christmas Day.

Fogo de Chao – The restaurant will be open on Christmas Eve (11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.) and on Christmas Day (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.) Dinner prices all day. In addition to the regular menu, Fogo de Chao will be serving a special holiday menu.

Hard Rock Cafe – Select locations will be open for limited hours on Christmas Day, but expect late openings and early closings. Check the hours of your location.

IHOP – Most locations will be open on Christmas. Try one of IHOP’s seasonal specials, like its snowman pancakes.

Luby’s – Luby’s will be open and serving special holiday dishes. Most locations will close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Day.

McDonald’s – Some locations will be open, but expect hours (and whether it’s open at all) to vary by franchise.

Macaroni Grill – Enjoy an Italian feast on Christmas. Reservations strongly encouraged.

Morton’s The Steakhouse – Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Morton’s will be serving its standard menu. Reservations strongly encouraged.

Panda Express – Some — but not all — Panda Express locations will be open on Christmas Day. This varies by restaurant, as many are independently owned. So call ahead.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse – Ruth’s Chris will be serving Christmas Dinner on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (at participating locations only) starting at noon. Reservations required. Menu will vary by location.

Ryan’s – Ryan’s will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It will Close on 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve and be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Day.

Shoney’s – Shoney’s has a tradition of being open on Christmas and will be open this year. Enjoy traditional holiday food, including roasted turkey, ham, sweet potato casserole and more at its Christmas Day food bar

Starbucks – For those who need a caffeine fix on Christmas Day, Starbucks will be open. Check your location’s hours.

Waffle House – Waffle House is open 24 hours 365 a year, and that includes Christmas.

The Oceanaire Seafood Room - Hours on Christmas Eve are 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Day.



Disclaimer:

Exact hours (and whether a restaurant is open) may vary by franchise or individual location. Offers.com called several locations for each of the chains below to confirm that some locations will be open. However, it’s wise to call your nearest location in advance to confirm hours — and to make a reservation if necessary.