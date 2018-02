Rescuers Search for Car Reportedly Seen Plunging Into River

Rescue crews are searching for possible occupants of a white car that was spotted floating in the Trinity River in Dallas Wednesday morning, police said.

A witness told police that they saw the car drive into the water and get swept away, police said. The car was seen off of Great Trinity Forest Way and the Trinity River at Interstate 45.

Dive teams are searching in the water.

No other information was available.