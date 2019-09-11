Remembering T. Boone Pickens

Many notables in Texas, Oklahoma and nationwide are pausing to remember the life and legacy of the late T. Boone Pickens who died Wednesday at the age of 91.

Their sentiments are below.

"Although born in Oklahoma, Texas has always considered T. Boone Pickens to be one of our own. He was a passionate man who always stood by his principles on his path to success. T. Boone Pickens' commitment to establishing American energy independence will have a lasting impact on the state of Texas, and the United States of America. Throughout his life and career, he generously gave to charitable causes to advance education, medical research, and humanitarian needs. I ask that all Texans join Cecilia and me in remembering the legacy of T. Boone Pickens, and keep him and his family in their prayers."

-- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who is confirmed to speak at Pickens' memorial service on Sept. 19 in Dallas.

"T. Boone Pickens became a household name across the country because he was bold, imaginative, and daring. He was successful – and more importantly, he generously shared his success with institutions and communities across Texas and Oklahoma. He loved the outdoors, his country, and his friends and family, and Laura and I send our condolences."

-- President George W. Bush

"Everything about him was about competitiveness. I think it was that way when he was in a board room, I think it was that way when he was challenging a big company about how they were run and how he wanted to change how they were run, taking them on if you will. Taking on big business, that was Boone."

-- DallasCowboys owner Jerry Jones

"All of us in the Oklahoma State University family are deeply saddened by the passing of Boone Pickens. At the same time, we join in celebrating his incredible life. He was the ultimate Cowboy. It is impossible to calculate his full impact on Oklahoma State. His historic gifts to academics and athletics not only transformed the university, they inspired thousands of others to join in the transformation. OSU will not be the same without the legendary Boone Pickens, but his mark on our university will last forever."

-- Burns Hargis, Oklahoma State University President

"On behalf of the Oklahoma A&M Board of Regents, we remember today the remarkable life of our alumnus Boone Pickens. His eternal optimism, kindness, and competitiveness inspired us always to reach higher. He never forgot his roots and his love for Oklahoma State University was incalculable. We will be forever thankful to Boone Pickens for his big ideas, bold vision, and unshakable spirit. There is no question that Boone Pickens put the "Bright" in America’s Brightest Orange."

-- OSU A&M Board of Regents

"He was a legend who was passionate and loved what he did. He was a true entrepreneur always trying to find better ways to make the energy business better. He wanted energy independence and thus started the “Pickens Plan” with an Army of over 6 million follower. He has made his mark on the industry, his mark through his generosity to charitable causes from health care to his alma mater OSU. Lee Ann and I were privileged to be a close friend and experience a big part of his fabulous life. We lost a good one today."

-- Alan White, founder of Plains Capital Bank and Pickens' best friend

"T. Boone Pickens is a Texas legend and a pioneering entrepreneur whose fierce entrepreneurial spirit changed the course of business history in America. But more than that, he was my friend. He took me under his wing and taught me the facts about the oil and gas industry and many truths about life itself. When I was first elected lieutenant governor, he kindly agreed to chair my Energy Policy Advisory Board. T. Boone made a 'Texas-sized' contribution to our state and our country. I witnessed firsthand his legendary sense of humor many times. He was one of a kind and I will miss him greatly. Please join Jan and I in praying for his family and friends.”

-- Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

I am saddened to learn about the death of a Dallas icon, T. Boone Pickens. While he might have been an Oklahoma boy, he’ll always be remembered as a Texas legend. He was a larger-than-life figure, a titan in business, and a generous philanthropist. Here in Dallas, he donated millions of dollars to the YMCA, Jubilee Park, UT-Southwestern Medical Center, Baylor Health Care System’s cancer center, the Perot Museum and many other causes that have made an immeasurable impact on our city. I’m incredibly grateful for his many contributions to Dallas. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."

-- Eric Johnson, Dallas Mayor

"T. Boone Pickens lived a life marked with kindness and generosity. Boone was a friend, and he was a legendary Texas entrepreneur. He was larger than life, had a passion for others, and embodied Texas values. An extraordinarily generous philanthropist and a passionate advocate for American energy independence, Boone will be remembered as a legend in the hearts of Texans and Oklahomans alike. Heidi and I send our condolences to the entire Pickens family as they grieve the loss of a loving father, grandfather, and friend. May he rest in peace."

-- U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX)

"T. Boone Pickens is the epitome of an American success story. He came from humble beginnings to become one of the country's most lucrative entrepreneurs. Maybe even more impressive was his commitment to philanthropy, donating more than $1 billion in his lifetime. We were honored to have him serve on the National Football Foundation's Board of Directors, and we send our thoughts and prayers to his family."

-- Archie Manning, Chairman of the National Football Foundation

"I got the opportunity to meet with him. I had lunch with him in early January and went out to his ranch in Amarillo in March with a few other OSU guys. Just to have that relationship with a guy who meant so much to Oklahoma State -- I'll cherish those memories forever."

-- Blake Jarwin, Dallas Cowboys tight end and former OSU player.