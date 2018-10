A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning at 11030 Ables Lane.

According to police, the victim and his girlfriend were purchasing food from a street vendor outside the Dallas Cabaret when a black male approached them and fired a single shot, striking the victim in the back.

He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The victim’s girlfriend was interviewed by police and no motive at this time and are still searching for the gunman.

