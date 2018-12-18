Rally for Better School Funding Planned in Plano - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Rally for Better School Funding Planned in Plano

By Larry Collins

Published 58 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Rally for Better School Funding Planned in Plano
    NBC 5

    Business leaders from around Collin County will gather in Plano to ask state lawmakers to strengthen financial support for schools.

    Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. in the Plano ISD Administrative Building, the Plano Chamber of Commerce will host the North Texas Business Rally for School Finance Reform.

    Business leaders will be joined by state representative Jeff Leach and the president of the Plano ISD Board of Trustees, Missy Bender.

    The leaders will ask lawmakers to better fund education and provide resources for schools and teachers.

    Ky. High School 'Adulting Class' Teaches 'Real World' Skills

    [NATL] 'Adulting Class' Teaches Kentucky High Schoolers 'Real World' Skills

    A high school in Kentucky held an “Adulting Day” to teach some seniors “real world” skills like balancing a check book and dorm room cooking.

    (Published Monday, Dec. 17, 2018)

    “The current system for funding our public schools is at a breaking point,” rally organizers said in a press release.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices