Rally for Better School Funding Planned in Plano

Business leaders from around Collin County will gather in Plano to ask state lawmakers to strengthen financial support for schools.

Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. in the Plano ISD Administrative Building, the Plano Chamber of Commerce will host the North Texas Business Rally for School Finance Reform.

Business leaders will be joined by state representative Jeff Leach and the president of the Plano ISD Board of Trustees, Missy Bender.

The leaders will ask lawmakers to better fund education and provide resources for schools and teachers.

Ky. High School 'Adulting Class' Teaches 'Real World' Skills

A high school in Kentucky held an “Adulting Day” to teach some seniors “real world” skills like balancing a check book and dorm room cooking. (Published Monday, Dec. 17, 2018)

“The current system for funding our public schools is at a breaking point,” rally organizers said in a press release.