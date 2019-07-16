Railroad Intersection Cameras Aim to Save Lives and Fuel

Emergency personnel and residents in Prosper have a new tool to help plan their routes and avoid delays.

The city of Prosper announced Tuesday the installation of cameras at three railroad intersections: Frontier Parkway, First Street and Prosper Trail.

The wide-angle video collected from the cameras is sent to emergency dispatch centers to help personnel arrive at the scene faster.

"We obviously do not have control over the train schedules," Prosper Fire Chief Stuart Blasingame said. "What we can do is keep watch on the trains as they pass and sometimes stop within the town."

Air Force Major Charged With Wife's Gruesome Murder

The husband of a missing San Antonio, Texas, woman was charged with murder after authorities confirmed they'd found the remains 29-year-old Andreen McDonald. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office arrested Andre McDonald, 40, just two days after authorities found a human skull and bones Thursday night. (Published Tuesday, July 16, 2019)

The city installed the cameras for emergency personnel, but schools and residents may also take advantage of the service to dodge trains, save fuel and avoid frustration.

The 24-hour video images can be viewed on the Prosper Fire Department's website.

Construction for an overpass on Frontier Parkway will eventually eliminate the intersection, but the project is several years from completion, according to the press release.