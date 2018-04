Grand Prairie Fire Department and police rescue Puppy Clark from a car accident on Tuesday.

Grand Prairie firefighters rescued a different kind of patient on Tuesday.

Clark and her owner were hurt after their car slammed into a guardrail.



Clark was rescued by firefighters, other suffering minor cuts.

On Wednesday, Clark showed up at the fire station to thank Grand Prairie’s first responders with big kisses for rescuing him and his owner.

The first responders were happy to see Clark and that he’s doing so well again.