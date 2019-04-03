Prosper Hosting 2nd Town Hall on Suicide Prevention Wednesday Night - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Prosper Hosting 2nd Town Hall on Suicide Prevention Wednesday Night

Someone dies by suicide in the United States every 40 seconds: World Health Organization

Published 7 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    Prosper Residents Hold Suicide Prevention Town Hall Meeting

    Every 40 seconds, someone dies by suicide in the United States, according to the World Health Organization. Prosper ISD is dealing with the reality of that tragic statistic this school year as one of their students took their own life. (Published Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018)

    The Prosper Independent School District is holding its second town hall on a topic many don't feel comfortable talking about: suicide.

    The Wednesday evening discussion comes as a follow up to a November town hall in which 12 panelists from different backgrounds, including the school district, the town of Prosper, law enforcement and mental health professionals answered questions and highlighted warning signs.

    Organizers hope to answer more questions and help people understand how to approach difficult conversations with teens.

    It is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday:

    Town of Prosper Town Hall
    200 S. Main Street, Prosper, Texas 75078

    If you or someone you know ever needs help, it is available 24/7 on the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. You can also text the crisis text line by texting "TALK" to 741-741.

    ONLINE: Details on suicide from the World Health Organization

