A Texas state lawmaker says he will file a bill he says would save homeowners about $1,400 a year on their property taxes.

The bill, authored by Muenster Representative Drew Springer, would add new sales taxes on items currently exempt from the state's 6.25 percent sales tax, including over-the-counter drugs and newspapers. The highest increase would be on gasoline, which would tax the average driver $90 a year.

