Proposed 380 Bypass Could Force McKinney Non-Profit to Close

TxDOT says it will reveal the Highway 380 bypass route it recommends at public meetings next month, Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

Backlash continues over plans to build a bypass for Highway 380 in Collin County.

Hundreds of people in McKinney and Prosper turned out in March to see new routes proposed by TxDOT.

Manegait, a horse therapy center, is among those impacted by proposed plans including a new plan outlined in public meetings in March.

The non-profit hones healing powers of the horse and pushes people with special needs beyond personal boundaries.

8th Grader Injured in 'Premeditated' Ark. School Shooting

A shooting in an Arkansas high school ended Monday with one 8th grader in the hospital and another in police custody, in an incident that many students thought was an April Fools' joke. (Published Tuesday, April 2, 2019)

"We have miracles happen here on Manegait's property on a regular basis," said co-founder Bill Darling.

Lately, it's the physical boundaries of Manegait's 14-acre property that has Darling feeling boxed in.

"We're in a really awkward position at this point in time," Darling said.

Darling co-founded Manegait 12 years ago.

Since then, it's grown by leaps and bounds to 1400 volunteers, and 150 riders per week.

"The therapy here helps him to focus on a particular activity and listen to those instructions," said Tom Kihm, grandfather to a rider who has autism.

Among many plans to build a bypass around busy Highway 380, Darling said two seem to have the most legs.

The first, Red B plan, would run right through his property.

The second, Red E plan, would run right by it.

"Manegait would just be wedged in between too much traffic and too much noise and we can't perform our services under those kinds of conditions and would be forced to move," Darling said.

TxDOT said feedback from 15,000 public comments has led them down this road and that working with property owners, like Darling, is a priority.

Meantime, Manegait is mounting a crusade to try to shift plans away from its property to preserve the place so many go to escape.

Released Footage Shows Brutal Calif. Jail Beating

Recently released footage shows Beau Bangert being punched, kneed, hit with a stun gun and restrained by up to eight officers at California's Auburn Main Jail in what his attorney say is a showing of excessive force by the jail's personnel. The video comes after the jail agreed to pay $1.4 million towards a fund for a class-action lawsuit, along with a separate settlement for Bangert and other inmates. (Published Monday, April 1, 2019)

"I think it would be tragic because I think it provides such a wonderful experience for Ben and helping him to develop," Kihm said.

Property owners can still submit feedback to TxDOT.

A final decision on the bypass has not been made.

TxDOT says it will reveal the route it recommends at public meetings on May 6, 7 and 9.