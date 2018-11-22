Woman Killed, Man Hospitalized in Murder-Suicide Attempt

Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide attempted in Lewisville. (Published 8 minutes ago)

Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide attempted in Lewisville.

It happened at about noon Thursday at an apartment building in the 100 block of east Round Grove Road.

A man allegedly kicked in woman's front door, pulled out a gun and shot her her in front of her children, according to Lewisville police.

The man then ran out the door and shot himself in the breezeway.

The woman died. The accused gunman is in the hospital.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.