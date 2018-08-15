Police are asking for the public's help locating a man who may be in need of medical assistance.

Dallas police said David Lee Daniels was last seen at 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Gaston Avenue.

Daniels, 71, is a black male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 125 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and black and purple shoes. Daniels also has a gray beard.

WH: Cannot Guarantee Trump Didn't Use N-Word

The White House defended President Donald Trump calling former protégée Omarosa Manigault-Newman a "dog" in a Tuesday press conference. Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also could not guarantee that Trump has never used the N-word on record, but doubled down in his defense. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018)

Police said he may be in need of medical assistance and asked that anyone who knows of Daniels' whereabouts to please contact police at 214-671-4268 or call 911.