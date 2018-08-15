Police are asking for the public's help locating a man who may be in need of medical assistance.
Dallas police said David Lee Daniels was last seen at 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Gaston Avenue.
Daniels, 71, is a black male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 125 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and black and purple shoes. Daniels also has a gray beard.
Police said he may be in need of medical assistance and asked that anyone who knows of Daniels' whereabouts to please contact police at 214-671-4268 or call 911.