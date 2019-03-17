Police Search for Gunman in Deadly Dallas Shooting - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Search for Gunman in Deadly Dallas Shooting

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

    Police are looking for the gunman who shot and killed a man at the intersection of Interstate 35E and Empire Central Drive early Sunday morning.

    Dallas police said the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday on the northbound service road of I-35E.

    The man who was shot, identified Sunday as 28-year-old Daniel Aleman, was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to the Dallas Police Department.

    Police said the shooter fled in a white pickup truck that turned onto the southbound I-35E service road from Empire Central Drive.

    Editor's Note: The victim's age was incorrect in the first published version of this story due to information provided by police.

