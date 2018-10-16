Police Search for Driver in Deadly Carrollton Hit-and-Run

The family of a Carrollton man killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday night is asking anyone with information to contact police. (Published 21 minutes ago)

What to Know Carrollton police are looking for the driver of a car who struck and killed 54-year-old Andre Hood in a hit-and-run incident Monday night.

The car struck Hood just after 9 p.m. near the Downtown Carrollton DART station.

A police spokesperson said usually when a car strikes someone, something from the car is left behind, that's not the case in this instance.

Police in Carrollton are looking for a hit-and-run driver who they say struck and killed a 54-year-old man crossing Belt Line Road Monday night.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. in rainy, dark conditions. Authorities said Andre Hood had just stepped off a DART train at the Downtown Carrollton Station, when he was hit by a car. Police said the driver hit the brakes and then took off.

Hood lived in Carrollton, but he grew up in Dallas. His family described him as a hard worker, who was employed by a local moving company.

Hood's sister, Glinda Hood, said his death should have never happened.

"To me, it felt like he was nothing," Glinda Hood said of the hit-and-run driver. "You thought he was trash. Why should you stop? And it's not fair."

Firefighters responding to an unrelated call found Andre Hood's body lying in the road. Police checked surveillance cameras in the area, but were only able to find one piece of low-quality video, which helped them determine the suspect was driving a car, possibly light-colored.

"We're appealing to anyone in the area to come forward if they might have any information that might help," said Jolene DeVito, spokesperson for Carrollton Police Department.

DeVito said investigators believed there were witnesses to the hit-and-run, but none have been found. Aside from tire tracks at the scene, there was not much evidence, she said.

"That's one of the strange parts about this," DeVito said of the investigation. "Normally, in an accident of this nature, there's going to be something left behind from the car. We have nothing of the sort from this case."

Andre Hood was one of seven siblings. He never married and had no children, but left behind several family members, including nieces and nephews.

"Nobody deserves to be tossed aside like that," Glinda Hood said. "Just killed and left in the middle of the street."

Hood's family hoped someone can step up with information.

"I know somebody saw something," she said. "And I just want them to come forward. Please come forward. Tell what you know."