Police, Neighbors Deliver Amazon Packages Dumped in Justin

Justin police, along with a group of helpful neighbors, delivered Amazon packages on Sunday after they were found dumped at a construction site.

The 69 undelivered packages were found Sunday morning in an under-construction housing subdivision near Hardeman Boulevard and Farm-to-Market Road 156 in Justin, according to police. Amazon Packages Dumped in Justin: Police

The packages were loaded into a pickup truck and delivered to people in Justin and Argyle.

Police said they're investigating why the packages were dumped.

In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said:

"This does not reflect the high standards we have for those delivering Amazon packages and we will address this with our delivery service provider. We appreciate the assistance of the local police to help get the packages to customers."